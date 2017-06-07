Moscow's intelligence chief warns US plans to turn up the heat on anti-Russia sanctions

Siberian scientists uncover high levels of toxic heavy metals on Arctic islandScience & Space June 07, 13:43
Moscow is ready to normalize relations with EURussian Politics & Diplomacy June 07, 13:40
No evidence to prove Moscow’s alleged interference in US election — senior diplomatRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 07, 13:09
Press review: Putin-Trump meeting in the cards and bookmakers' Russian gamblePress Review June 07, 13:00
Moscow's intelligence chief warns US plans to turn up the heat on anti-Russia sanctionsRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 07, 12:58
Putin, Qatari Emir did not bring up 'Russian hackers' during talks — KremlinRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 07, 12:47
Russia plans 5 Proton-M carrier rocket launches in 2017Science & Space June 07, 12:41
Crimea learns to disregard EU sanctions in past three years, minister saysRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 07, 12:31
Seven killed in attack on Iranian parliament — mediaWorld June 07, 11:26
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, June 7. /TASS/. The United States intends to step up the pressure of sanctions on Russia, the director of Russia’s foreign intelligence service SVR Sergey Naryshkin said on Wednesday while speaking in parliamentary hearings on the prevention of interference in Russia’s internal affairs and on the related legislation and law enforcement practices.
"On the list of priorities of US government structures there is in fact an economic war against Russia. According to the available information Washington intends to step up the pressure of sanctions on our country and it is looking for new pretexts to do that," he said.
Naryshkin explained that Washington planned to further use the threat of sanctions and fines against companies that cooperate with Russia.