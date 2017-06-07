Back to Main page
Moscow's intelligence chief warns US plans to turn up the heat on anti-Russia sanctions

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 07, 12:58 UTC+3

"According to the available information Washington intends to step up sanctions against Russia and it is looking for new pretexts to do that," Russia’s foreign intelligence service chief says

© AP Photo/Mary Altaffer

MOSCOW, June 7. /TASS/. The United States intends to step up the pressure of sanctions on Russia, the director of Russia’s foreign intelligence service SVR Sergey Naryshkin said on Wednesday while speaking in parliamentary hearings on the prevention of interference in Russia’s internal affairs and on the related legislation and law enforcement practices.

"On the list of priorities of US government structures there is in fact an economic war against Russia. According to the available information Washington intends to step up the pressure of sanctions on our country and it is looking for new pretexts to do that," he said.

Naryshkin explained that Washington planned to further use the threat of sanctions and fines against companies that cooperate with Russia.

