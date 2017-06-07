Moscow's intelligence chief warns US plans to turn up the heat on anti-Russia sanctions

MOSCOW, June 7. /TASS/. The United States intends to step up the pressure of sanctions on Russia, the director of Russia’s foreign intelligence service SVR Sergey Naryshkin said on Wednesday while speaking in parliamentary hearings on the prevention of interference in Russia’s internal affairs and on the related legislation and law enforcement practices.

"On the list of priorities of US government structures there is in fact an economic war against Russia. According to the available information Washington intends to step up the pressure of sanctions on our country and it is looking for new pretexts to do that," he said.

Naryshkin explained that Washington planned to further use the threat of sanctions and fines against companies that cooperate with Russia.