Moscow hopes US will stop obsessing over anti-Russia hype — Lavrov

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 06, 17:28 UTC+3 KALININGRAD

Russian top diplomat is sure the Western leaders will realize the fundamental interests of their peoples

© Artiom Korotaev/TASS

KALININGRAD, June 6. /TASS/. Moscow hopes that the United States will cease hurling accusations at Russia of meddling in US elections and reconsider its approach to relations with Russia in general, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told a student audience of at the Kant Baltic State University on Tuesday.

He said that "some in the United States want to reverse the election’s outcome by unfurling an anti-Russian ruckus without a single shred of factual evidence."

"All this conjures up an artificial, surrealistic agenda in the media and diverts everybody from tasks crucial to all - the tasks of shaping united approaches to genuine threats, and not imaginary ones," Lavrov stressed.

"I am certain that this brouhaha will blow over and the Western leaders will realize the fundamental interests of their peoples and return to normal relations with Russia."

"In the meantime, we will go on with developing our country and deepening productive cooperation with those foreign partners who are prepared to work with us on the basis of equality and pragmatism, without a hidden agenda, and regardless of volatile political fluctuations. Such people constitute the overwhelming majority in the world. The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, which brought together 8,000 guests form 60 countries was the latest evidence of that," Lavrov pointed out.

