Putin recommends US not to teach Russia how to live

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 05, 5:12 UTC+3 MOSCOW

"I'm not asking you about how things stand in terms of democracy in the United States," he went on to say

1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, June 5. /TASS/. Russia’s authorities deal with opposition rallies in a far softer way than in other countries, including the United States, President Vladimir Putin said in an interview with NBC News anchor Megyn Kelly, advising the US officials to be less moralizing.

"We have rallies, opposition rallies. And people here have the right to express their point of view," Putin said. "However, if people, while expressing their views, break the current legislation, the effective law in place, then of course, the law enforcement agencies try to restore order."

"Our police force, fortunately, so far, do not use batons, tear gas or any other extreme measures of instilling order, something that we often see in other countries, including in the United States," he added.

The Russian president recalled the movement Occupy Wall Street that used to be protesting against economic inequality and social division.

"Speaking of opposition, let us recall the movement Occupy Wall Street," he said. "Where is it now? The law enforcement agencies and special services in the US have taken it apart, into little pieces, and have dissolved it."

"I'm not asking you about how things stand in terms of democracy in the United States," he went on to say.

"Why do you believe you are entitled to put such questions to us and, mind you, do it all the time, to moralize and to teach us how we should live?" he asked a rhetoric question.

"We are ready to listen to our partners, ready to listen to appraisals and assessments when it is done in a friendly manner, in order to establish contacts and create a common atmosphere and dedicate ourselves to shared values," he said. "But we absolutely will not accept when such things are used as a tool of political struggle. I want everybody to know that. This is our message.".

Persons
Vladimir Putin
