Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Putin jokes about weather and US imperialism at international forum

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 02, 19:11 UTC+3 ST. PETERSBURG

The Russian leader reiterated the content of the Paris Agreement to the forum participants, joking that "we don’t feel here that the temperature is rising"

Share
1 pages in this article
© Mikhail Metzel/TASS

ST. PETERSBURG, June 2. /TASS/. Bad weather and US President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw from the Paris climate accord served as an opportunity for some humor by Russian President Vladimir Putin at a plenary meeting of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

Read also
US President Donald Trump

Putin says Trump should not be judged for pulling out of Paris climate agreement

"The Paris accord is a worthy, appropriate document that was shaped to solve one of today’s key problems -climate change. The question is whether we can keep climate change under control? The goal is to keep rise average global temperature below 2°C," the Russian leader reiterated the content of the Paris Agreement to the forum participants, joking that "we don’t feel here that the temperature is rising."

"By the way, we should thank President Trump… It snowed in Moscow and rained in St. Petersburg today, and it is extremely cold. No we can blame him [Trump] and American imperialism for everything. That’s their fault," the Russian president joked switching to a more humorous mood, as laughter and applause emanated from the audience. "But we won’t do it," he said.

The Russian leader caught NBC’s TV presenter, Megyn Kelly off guard. Asking about Putin’s attitude towards the US’ withdrawal from the Paris Agreement, she quoted the European country leaders who called Trump’s decision wrong.

"I am not a European leader, or at least they think so," Putin said, stirring up laughter and applauds from the audience. Switching to a serious tone, he assured that "Russia has an opinion of its own."

"By the way, have you read this Paris Agreement yourself?" the head of state asked Kelly. "No, I haven’t," she said. The Russian leader had to articulate the document’s key points.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
Topics
Foreign policy Climate change
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
BP CEO to TASS: oil, new strategy, Rosneft privatization
2
Putin points to NATO's non-cooperation as undermining war on terror
3
Russia fears Syria's dismemberment — Putin
4
Putin suggests US 'take a chill pill' to get over 'Trump and Russia hysteria'
5
Best warships and submarines of Russia's Northern fleet
6
Putin accuses West of meddling in Russian domestic politics
7
Russia’s ‘soldier of the future’ combat gear excels foreign rivals by armor protection
TOP STORIES
Реклама