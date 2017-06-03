Back to Main page
US hackers could be behind US presidential campaign leaks — Putin

World
June 03, 2:14 UTC+3

"By some calculations it was convenient for them to release this information, so they released it, citing Russia," Putin said

Russian President Vladimir Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin

© Alexei Druzhinin/Russian President's press service/TASS

NEW YORK, June 3. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an NBC interview he believed that hackers from any country, including the United States, could be behind the leaks that marred the 2016 US presidential campaign.

"Hackers can be anywhere. They can be in Russia, in Asia...even in America, Latin America," he said. "They can even be hackers, by the way, in the United States who very skillfully and professionally shifted the blame, as we say, onto Russia. Can you imagine something like that? In the midst of a political battle?".

"By some calculations it was convenient for them to release this information, so they released it, citing Russia," Putin added. "Could you imagine something like that? I can."

