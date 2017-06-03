US hackers could be behind US presidential campaign leaks — Putin

NEW YORK, June 3. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an NBC interview he believed that hackers from any country, including the United States, could be behind the leaks that marred the 2016 US presidential campaign.

"Hackers can be anywhere. They can be in Russia, in Asia...even in America, Latin America," he said. "They can even be hackers, by the way, in the United States who very skillfully and professionally shifted the blame, as we say, onto Russia. Can you imagine something like that? In the midst of a political battle?".

"By some calculations it was convenient for them to release this information, so they released it, citing Russia," Putin added. "Could you imagine something like that? I can."