US hackers could be behind US presidential campaign leaks — Putin

US hackers could be behind US presidential campaign leaks — PutinWorld June 03, 2:14
WRAP: Second day of St. Petersburg forum addresses Russian-US ties, hoax news issueBusiness & Economy June 03, 1:42
UN Security Council expands sanctions on North KoreaWorld June 03, 1:17
TASS chief calls for joint effort against hoax newsSociety & Culture June 02, 23:48
Russia to cut contribution to Council of Europe by third donated to PACERussian Politics & Diplomacy June 02, 23:43
Fifth reactor at India's Kudankulam NPP to be launched in 2024, sixth — in 2025Business & Economy June 02, 23:16
Russia eyes intensive cooperation with AustriaRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 02, 21:57
Moscow’s legendary stadium granted commissioning permit ahead of 2018 World CupSport June 02, 19:39
BP CEO to TASS: oil, new strategy, Rosneft privatizationBusiness & Economy June 02, 19:22
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
NEW YORK, June 3. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an NBC interview he believed that hackers from any country, including the United States, could be behind the leaks that marred the 2016 US presidential campaign.
"Hackers can be anywhere. They can be in Russia, in Asia...even in America, Latin America," he said. "They can even be hackers, by the way, in the United States who very skillfully and professionally shifted the blame, as we say, onto Russia. Can you imagine something like that? In the midst of a political battle?".
"By some calculations it was convenient for them to release this information, so they released it, citing Russia," Putin added. "Could you imagine something like that? I can."