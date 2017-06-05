Putin says jokingly to NBC journalist she "should be arrested" in US for contacts with him

MOSCOW, June 5. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke with irony about the uproar around Russia’s Ambassador Sergei Kislyak’s alleged contacts with US President Donald Trump’s team. In an interview with NBC News anchor Megyn Kelly, Putin said how he once met former US security adviser Michael Flynn at an event in Moscow.

"When I came to the event at our company, Russia Today, and sat down at the table, next to me there was a gentleman, and someone else was sitting down on my other side," Putin said. "I made a speech, then we talked about something else, then I got up and left."

"This sums up my entire acquaintanceship with Mr. Flynn," he added.

Putin and Kelly have been communicating much longer before and after the interview, he said.

"You and I, we have a much closer relationship than with Mr. Flynn. You and I met up yesterday evening. You and I have worked all day together," he said.

"If Mr. Flynn and I had this kind of interaction, while you and I, we have spent an entire day together, and Mr. Flynn was fired from his job, you then should be arrested and put in jail," Putin said jokingly.

US President Donald Trump appointed Retired Lt Gen Michael Flynn as a security adviser. On 20 January 2017, he assumed this position. However, on February 13 he had to resign. Media reports said Flynn either misinformed US Vice President Michael Pence on his contacts with Russia’s Ambassador in Washington Sergei Kislyak in December 2016 or failed to present comprehensive information about the talks. Politico magazine reported citing anonymous sources that US President Donald Trump "appears to question decisions even after they’ve been made" with regard to Flynn.

Later, Flynn was reported to have been paid $50,000 by Russian companies. Flynn was paid the bulk of the money for his speech for RT television network at a conference in Moscow.