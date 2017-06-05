Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Putin says jokingly to NBC journalist she "should be arrested" in US for contacts with him

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 05, 5:07 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Russian President Vladimir Putin and NBC News anchor Megyn Kelly have been communicating much longer before and after the interview, he said

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, June 5. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke with irony about the uproar around Russia’s Ambassador Sergei Kislyak’s alleged contacts with US President Donald Trump’s team. In an interview with NBC News anchor Megyn Kelly, Putin said how he once met former US security adviser Michael Flynn at an event in Moscow.

"When I came to the event at our company, Russia Today, and sat down at the table, next to me there was a gentleman, and someone else was sitting down on my other side," Putin said. "I made a speech, then we talked about something else, then I got up and left."

"This sums up my entire acquaintanceship with Mr. Flynn," he added.

Putin and Kelly have been communicating much longer before and after the interview, he said.

"You and I, we have a much closer relationship than with Mr. Flynn. You and I met up yesterday evening. You and I have worked all day together," he said.

"If Mr. Flynn and I had this kind of interaction, while you and I, we have spent an entire day together, and Mr. Flynn was fired from his job, you then should be arrested and put in jail," Putin said jokingly.

US President Donald Trump appointed Retired Lt Gen Michael Flynn as a security adviser. On 20 January 2017, he assumed this position. However, on February 13 he had to resign. Media reports said Flynn either misinformed US Vice President Michael Pence on his contacts with Russia’s Ambassador in Washington Sergei Kislyak in December 2016 or failed to present comprehensive information about the talks. Politico magazine reported citing anonymous sources that US President Donald Trump "appears to question decisions even after they’ve been made" with regard to Flynn.

Later, Flynn was reported to have been paid $50,000 by Russian companies. Flynn was paid the bulk of the money for his speech for RT television network at a conference in Moscow.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Vladimir Putin
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin recalls Kennedy’s assassination to compare with Russia’s alleged interference
2
Putin recommends US not to teach Russia how to live
3
Syria has neither chemical weapons nor facilities to make them - al-Assad
4
Russia's new spacecraft to be launched from Baikonur in 2022
5
Lives of those who turned Trump’s alleged ties with Russia into sensation boring - Putin
6
Formidable Sarmat: Satan’s successor that can pierce any defense
7
Middle East eyes Russian Su-34 bombers after Syria operation — arms exporter
TOP STORIES
Реклама