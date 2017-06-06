Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Kremlin condemns accusations that Russia hacked US election commission

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 06, 13:24 UTC+3

The Intercept portal earlier wrote that Russia allegedly carried out a cyber attack on at least one US voting software and sent spear-phishing emails to over 100 election officials

Share
1 pages in this article
© Vyacheslav Prokofiev/TASS

MOSCOW, June 6. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has strongly rejected new accusations that Russia allegedly staged cyber attacks against the US election commission, calling them groundless.

"These are allegations, which absolutely do not reflect the reality, and we have not seen any other information or heard any arguments confirming that this information is true," Peskov told reporters.

Read also

Kremlin advises public to beware of anonymous sources on US election ‘conspiracy theories’

Russian think tank dismisses questions about Kremlin's role in US elections

Experts find traces of US intervention in Russia’s 2016 elections

US congressman says probe into Russia’s 'interference' in election no obstacle to dialogue

FBI investigating Russia’s alleged meddling in US election

Kremlin says US Congress hearings on election meddling ‘same old song and dance’

"So, we strongly deny that this could have happened," he said, adding that he has not read the report of US intelligence agencies mentioned by mass media.

The Intercept portal wrote, citing a highly classified report of the US National Security Agency, that Russian military intelligence allegedly carried out a cyber attack on at least one US voting software and sent spear-phishing emails to over 100 local election officials just days before last November’s presidential election. According to the portal, the document, dated May 5, 2017, was provided anonymously to it and was independently authenticated.

The report claimed that Russian General Staff Main Intelligence Directorate (GRU) actors "executed cyber espionage operations against a named U.S. company in August 2016, evidently to obtain information on elections-related software and hardware solutions." The actors apparently used data obtained from that operation to "launch a voter registration-themed spear-phishing campaign targeting U.S. local government organizations," the publication wrote.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia’s Sukhoi-27 jet intercepts US bomber over Baltic Sea
2
Russia's new corvette to be launched in June
3
Russian expert comments on USSR collapse
4
Russia to upgrade Su-35C fighter
5
US sends B-52 bombers, 800 pilots to NATO drills near Russian borders — media
6
Ten countries to open national expositions at Russia’s MAKS-2017 aerospace show
7
Domestic engine tests for MC-21 airplane to be completed by year-end
TOP STORIES
Реклама