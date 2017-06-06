Kremlin condemns accusations that Russia hacked US election commission

MOSCOW, June 6. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has strongly rejected new accusations that Russia allegedly staged cyber attacks against the US election commission, calling them groundless.

"These are allegations, which absolutely do not reflect the reality, and we have not seen any other information or heard any arguments confirming that this information is true," Peskov told reporters.

"So, we strongly deny that this could have happened," he said, adding that he has not read the report of US intelligence agencies mentioned by mass media.

The Intercept portal wrote, citing a highly classified report of the US National Security Agency, that Russian military intelligence allegedly carried out a cyber attack on at least one US voting software and sent spear-phishing emails to over 100 local election officials just days before last November’s presidential election. According to the portal, the document, dated May 5, 2017, was provided anonymously to it and was independently authenticated.

The report claimed that Russian General Staff Main Intelligence Directorate (GRU) actors "executed cyber espionage operations against a named U.S. company in August 2016, evidently to obtain information on elections-related software and hardware solutions." The actors apparently used data obtained from that operation to "launch a voter registration-themed spear-phishing campaign targeting U.S. local government organizations," the publication wrote.