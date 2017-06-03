Moscow seeks US explanations for sanctioning Russians over North Korea

UN, June 3. /TASS/. Russia’s deputy UN envoy, Vladimir Safronkov, demanded that Washington explained its move to sanction three Russian companies and one individual for their alleged ties with North Korea.

"We would like to hear the US side’s explanation regarding the June 1 expansion of the US sanctions on North Korea, that affected three Russian companies and one citizen of our country," Safronkov said at a session of the UN Security Council.

"This move raises eyebrows and causes deep regret. We have repeatedly stated that the mechanism of unilateral restrictions is illegal from the point of view of the international law," the diplomat added.

Washington extended its sanctions over North Korea on Thursday, putting three Russian companies (Ardis-Bearings Llc, Independent Petroleum Company and its subsidiary PrimorNefteProduct) and one individual (Ardis-Bearings Llc chief Igor Michurin) on its expanded blacklist for their alleged support of North Korea’s weapons programs.

Those added to the US blacklist would be subjected to a freeze of their US assets and a travel ban. US companies and individuals will be prohibited from carrying out any dealings with them.