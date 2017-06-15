Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Austria, Germany castigate US plans to impose new sanctions on Russia

World
June 15, 15:44 UTC+3

Austrian Chancellor Christian Kern and German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel have issued a joint statement voicing strong criticism of the US plans to impose new sanctions

Share
1 pages in this article
© AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

BERLIN, June 15. /TASS/. Austrian Chancellor Christian Kern and German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel have issued a joint statement voicing strong criticism of the US plans to impose new sanctions on Russia.

Kern and Gabriel are convinced that the proposed restrictions run contrary to international law, pose a threat to Europe’s energy security and are bound to hamper efforts to settle the situation in Ukraine. The two politicians also said that this plan was only aimed at forcing the American LNG into the European market and pushing the Russian gas out of it.

Read also

Putin not surprised at US Senate's crusade to tighten sanctions against Russia

"The threat to introduce sanctions against the European companies that participate in expanding the European energy system is unacceptable as it runs contrary to international law concerning extraterritorial sanctions," the statement reads. "The US sanctions bill openly describes what the actual goal is - to sell the American LNG and push the Russian natural gas out of the European market. Sanctions aim at ensuring jobs in the US gas and oil industry," Kern and Gabriel added.

The Austrian chancellor and German foreign minister, who represent social democratic parties, also said that "sanctions should not be used as a political tool to achieve economic goals." "Threats against companies from Germany, Austria and other European countries who are active on the US market but at the same time cooperate with Russia in gas projects such as Nord Stream-2, create a new trend which may negatively affect the European-US relations," Kern and Gabriel said.

"Energy supply to Europe is a European issue, not the US one. It is us who decide who will supply energy to us in accordance with the principles of openness and market competition," they stressed. "If we stop harmonizing our activities and start to act based on the reasons not related to the matter, such as the US economic interests concerning gas exports, then it would be a regrettable thing, harmful for our position on the Ukrainian conflict," the Austrian chancellor and the German foreign minister concluded.

Read also

Sanctions discussed by US Congress not critical for Russian oil firms — Energy Ministry

Kremlin would not like relations with US to nosedive into sanctions

Kremlin 'closely following' initiatives on new anti-Russian sanctions

US Senate discusses new anti-Russian sanctions

Lavrov considers unnecessary to react to reports about US further anti-Russian sanctions

Moscow's intelligence chief warns US plans to turn up the heat on anti-Russia sanctions

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Sanctions vs. Russia
In other media
Реклама
Photo
7
Seven killed in attack on Iranian parliament — media
11
Kabul terror attack aftermath
10
China's Dragon Boat festival in pictures
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin ready to provide political asylum to former FBI director
2
Austria, Germany castigate US plans to impose new sanctions on Russia
3
Putin notes Syria operation provided Russian military with invaluable combat experience
4
World's most influential journals for 2017 unveiled in the Journal Citation Reports
5
US Federal Reserve System raises base interest rate to 1-1.25% — regulator
6
Gazprom’s project on gas supplies to India covers potential swap deals with China, Iran
7
Syrian government forces drive out IS militants from three big cities
TOP STORIES
Реклама