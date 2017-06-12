Lavrov considers unnecessary to react to reports about US further anti-Russian sanctions

MOSCOW, June 12. /TASS/. Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov does not consider it necessary to react to reports about the US further anti-Russian sanctions.

"Why should I react to every sneeze?" he asked reporters. "I am not an expert in medicine," he said, expressing the attitude to the topic.

"We are going to punish the Russians," Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., said earlier. "If the president doesn't sign this bill, he would be betraying democracy. If he doesn't, we will override his veto. You are commander in chief. You need to stand up to Russia. That starts with more sanctions.".