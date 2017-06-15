Sanctions discussed by US Congress not critical for Russian oil firms — Energy Ministry

BERLIN, June 15. /TASS/. New sanctions under discussion in the US Congress are not critical for Russian oil and gas companies, Russia’s Deputy Energy Minister Anatoly Yanovsky told TASS on Thursday.

"I don’t think so," the official said responding to a question about the impact of sanctions against Russia discussed in the US Congress.

The bulk of loans of national oil and gas companies was borrowed in Russia and this will weaken sanctions, Yanovsky said. "Our companies borrowed the bulk of loans in Russian banks. They do not receive loans in the West," the deputy minister said.

The US senators intend to vest the US President with the authority to introduce sanctions against persons investing funds or supporting pipeline construction projects implemented by Russia. Such provisions are contained in an amendment on new sanctions against Russia expected to be approved by the US Senate this week.