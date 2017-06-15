Sanctions discussed by US Congress not critical for Russian oil firms — Energy Ministry

Lukashenko worried about NATO activity near Belarus’ western bordersWorld June 15, 14:05
Germany’s football squad arrives in Sochi for 2017 FIFA Confederations CupSport June 15, 14:02
Putin advises Ukraine’s leadership to close offshore accounts before becoming 'European'Russian Politics & Diplomacy June 15, 13:50
Russia and India to hold military exercise in Far EastMilitary & Defense June 15, 13:35
Russian diplomat hopes CNN’s staged clip of ash-covered Aleppo boy will be discreditedRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 15, 13:26
Putin does not want his grandchildren to be brought up as 'blue bloods'Society & Culture June 15, 13:26
Russian birth rate growing faster than Europe’s, Putin saysRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 15, 13:24
Ukraine’s ban on St. George ribbon leading to rift in society — war veteransWorld June 15, 13:11
Press review: Kiev may give up on Donbass and Slovaks to form 'human shield' against NATOPress Review June 15, 13:00
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
BERLIN, June 15. /TASS/. New sanctions under discussion in the US Congress are not critical for Russian oil and gas companies, Russia’s Deputy Energy Minister Anatoly Yanovsky told TASS on Thursday.
"I don’t think so," the official said responding to a question about the impact of sanctions against Russia discussed in the US Congress.
The bulk of loans of national oil and gas companies was borrowed in Russia and this will weaken sanctions, Yanovsky said. "Our companies borrowed the bulk of loans in Russian banks. They do not receive loans in the West," the deputy minister said.
The US senators intend to vest the US President with the authority to introduce sanctions against persons investing funds or supporting pipeline construction projects implemented by Russia. Such provisions are contained in an amendment on new sanctions against Russia expected to be approved by the US Senate this week.