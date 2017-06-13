Back to Main page
Kremlin 'closely following' initiatives on new anti-Russian sanctions

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 13, 15:06 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Two US senators earlier suggested tightening anti-Russian sanctions over developments in eastern Ukraine and Syria

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, June 13. /TASS/. The Kremlin is closely following the new initiatives on sanctions against Russia proposed by the US senators and views them negatively. "(The Kremlin’s reaction to such proposals is) negative," Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday.

"We are closely following it (the situation with the initiatives in this regard)," he added.

Two US senators - Chairman of the US Senate Committee on Banking Mike Grappo of Idaho and the committee’s top Democrat Sherrod Brown of Ohio earlier suggested tightening anti-Russian sanctions over developments in eastern Ukraine and Syria and Russia’s alleged meddling in the United States’ internal affairs. According to Bloomberg, the senators prepared a bill providing for the imposition of additional sanctions targeting such sectors of the Russian economy as mining, metallurgy and railway transport. The news agency explained that the document is to strengthen and codify the sanctions imposed on Russia.

