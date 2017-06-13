Kremlin 'closely following' initiatives on new anti-Russian sanctions

Russian journalist Politkovskaya’s convicted murderer dies in prisonSociety & Culture June 13, 15:48
Kremlin: Oliver Stone's film on Putin top-quality and ‘revealed Putin genuinely’Society & Culture June 13, 15:16
Kremlin assures Russia interested in good relations with all Gulf statesRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 13, 14:37
Kremlin stresses Donbass engulfed in civil war, not ‘occupied’ by RussiaRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 13, 14:18
Kremlin sees no danger in expressing civic stance, warns provocations are dangerousRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 13, 14:15
Belarusian president says West-2017 drills will be large-scale despite outside pressureMilitary & Defense June 13, 14:00
Lukashenko encourages Sberbank to step up business in Belarusian marketBusiness & Economy June 13, 13:55
Russia plans to launch new Soyuz-5 carrier rocket in 2022Science & Space June 13, 13:50
Northern Fleet’s ecologists to clear 600 tonnes of scrap metalBusiness & Economy June 13, 13:45
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, June 13. /TASS/. The Kremlin is closely following the new initiatives on sanctions against Russia proposed by the US senators and views them negatively. "(The Kremlin’s reaction to such proposals is) negative," Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday.
"We are closely following it (the situation with the initiatives in this regard)," he added.
Two US senators - Chairman of the US Senate Committee on Banking Mike Grappo of Idaho and the committee’s top Democrat Sherrod Brown of Ohio earlier suggested tightening anti-Russian sanctions over developments in eastern Ukraine and Syria and Russia’s alleged meddling in the United States’ internal affairs. According to Bloomberg, the senators prepared a bill providing for the imposition of additional sanctions targeting such sectors of the Russian economy as mining, metallurgy and railway transport. The news agency explained that the document is to strengthen and codify the sanctions imposed on Russia.