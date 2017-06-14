Kremlin would not like relations with US to nosedive into sanctions

MOSCOW, June 14. /TASS/. Russia would not like relations between Moscow and Washington to nosedive into a war of sanctions, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the media on Wednesday.

"As far as the latest sanctions-related intentions of our counterparts are concerned, we would not like our relations to nosedive into sanctions again. This is no choice of ours," Peskov said about another draft package of US sanctions against Russia.

US senators plan to empower the president to impose sanctions against individuals who make investments into or furnish support for Russia’s pipeline projects. Amendments to this effect are contained in an amendment on new anti-Russian sanctions the Senate is expected to adopt this week.

The amendment will be part of the bill on stronger pressures on Iran. The proposed legal act enjoys support from both political parties. Under one of the bill’s items the US president is mandated to impose sanctions on foreign persons who make an investment… or sell, lease, or provide to Russia goods, services, technology, information, or support for the construction of energy export pipelines.