Russian senator says Europe grows tired of US sanctions policy towards Russia

MOSCOW, June 15. /TASS/. Germany and Austria’s open criticism of the US plans to impose new sanctions on Russia proves that the Western Europe has grown tired of the US sanctions policy, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Federation Council (upper house of parliament) Committee for Foreign Affairs Vladimir Dzhabarov told TASS.

Austrian Chancellor Christian Kern and German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel earlier issued a joint statement voicing strong criticism of the US plans to introduce new sanctions against Russia. According to them, the proposed restrictions run contrary to international law, pose a threat to Europe’s energy security and are bound to hamper efforts to settle the situation in Ukraine. The two politicians also said that this plan was only aimed at forcing the American LNG into the European market and pushing the Russian gas out of it. Kern and Gabriel also said that the US sanctions bill posed a threat to Europe’s energy security and could hamper efforts to settle the situation in Ukraine.

"I would not call it a rebellion, but this open criticism indicates the western European countries’ tiredness of Washington’s unreasonable sanctions policy," the Russian senator said. "The statement issued by Austria and Germany comes as no surprise, since it is Europe that has been suffering from the sanctions policy the most," Dzhabarov added. At the same time, he was surprised at the fact that the US Congress sought to "annoy Russia" against all odds. "Sanctions do not work and produce no result but the atmosphere of bilateral relations is souring," Dzhabarov pointed out.