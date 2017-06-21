Back to Main page
Kremlin vows response to expanded US sanctions will be based on reciprocity

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 21, 12:31 UTC+3

Concrete measures are already being discussed

Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov

Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov

© Mikhail Metzel/TASS

MOSCOW, June 21. /TASS/. Russia’s response to the expansion of the sanctions list by the United States will be based on the principle of reciprocity, concrete measures are already being discussed. "The sanctions imposed over the past few years show that, of course, the main principle of the response to sanctions is the principle of reciprocity, so that’s quite understandable and clear," Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters when asked what kind of tit-for-tat measures will be taken by Moscow.

Sanctions
Dmitry Peskov
