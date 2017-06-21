Kremlin vows response to expanded US sanctions will be based on reciprocity

MOSCOW, June 21. /TASS/. Russia’s response to the expansion of the sanctions list by the United States will be based on the principle of reciprocity, concrete measures are already being discussed. "The sanctions imposed over the past few years show that, of course, the main principle of the response to sanctions is the principle of reciprocity, so that’s quite understandable and clear," Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters when asked what kind of tit-for-tat measures will be taken by Moscow.

According to Peskov, the Kremlin views the expansion of the US sanctions list as a regrettable move due to the fact that "the sanctions policy, which is a far cry from the constructive approach, and, most importantly, from the real demonstration of political will aimed at resolving the problem that we have in Ukraine, continues to be a priority."

The Kremlin spokesman added that work is currently underway on potential retaliatory measures at the expert level.

On Tuesday, the US Department of the Treasury added 38 individuals and entities to the sanctions list. Among the sanctioned Russians are Deputy Economic Development Minister Sergey Nazarov, member of Russia’s Federation Council (upper house of parliament), Russian Presidential Envoy for Cooperation with Organizations Representing Russians Living Abroad Alexander Babakov and two of his staffers, Alexander Vorobev (presumably, Vorobyov - TASS) and Mikhail Plisyuk. The list also includes the Molot-Oruzhie company, which manufactures ordnance and accessories, and Limited Liability Company Concord Management and Concord Catering owned or controlled by Yevgeny Prigozhin. Eleven individuals and companies from Crimea, which the US considers to be part of Ukraine, have also been added to the list.