New US sanctions won’t push Russia into deadlock, but complicate bilateral ties — Putin

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 17, 13:30 UTC+3 MOSCOW

"I believe this is harmful," Russian President said. "But it is early now to speak about any retaliatory steps (towards strengthening of sanctions) but let’s look at the outcome."

MOSCOW, June 17. /TASS/. Washington’s new sanctions against Russia won’t push Moscow into deadlock, but this policy harms bilateral relations, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview with the program "Vesti v Subboty (Saturday News) with Sergey Brilev.

"It is important to note that no matter what is going on - certainly, probably, let’s look what will be the result in the final end. But no matter what and which decisions are taken overseas, this won’t push us into deadlock," Putin stressed.

"We will probably have to correct something, and take additional measures, pay extra attention to something, but this (toughening of sanctions) won’t lead to a deadlock or any collapse," the president said.

"But this will certainly complicate Russian-US relations," he warned. "I believe this is harmful," Putin said. "But it is early now to speak about any retaliatory steps (towards strengthening of sanctions) but let’s look at the outcome."

US sanctions

On June 15, the US Senate approved a bill aimed at increasing pressure on Iran, which also includes a provision on tightening sanctions against Russia.

Reaction in Europe

Chancellor of Austria Christian Kern and Germany’s Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel criticized US plans to introduce new sanctions against Russia. Restrictive measures considered by the US Congress contradict international law, endanger Europe’s energy security and are harmful to settlement of the situation in Ukraine, the politicians said. They also said that this plan was only aimed at forcing the American LNG into the European market and pushing the Russian gas out of it.

TOP STORIES
Реклама