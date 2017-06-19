Kremlin blasts sanctions, warns move bound to backfire on its initiators

Russia cuts deconfliction channel with Washington after US downs Syrian jetMilitary & Defense June 19, 14:23
MOSCOW, June 19. /TASS/. The Kremlin still believes that the European Union’s sanctions against Russia are not legitimate and first and foremost backfire on the European countries, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said about the EU’s decision to prolong sanctions against Russia, including Crimea and Sevastopol.
"It’s traditionally negative," Peskov said when asked about the Kremlin’s attitude to this decision. "As before, we disagree with these sanctions. We do not regard them as legitimate. Moreover, we believe that they harm not only us but the countries that initiated them."
The sanctions against Crimea include a ban on the import of any Crimean goods, European investment in Crimea, including the acquisition of properties, the financing of businesses, and the provision of services, including tourist ones. European ships are not allowed to call at Crimean ports in any cases other than emergencies.
Crimea is also subject to the ban on the export of goods and technologies in the field of transport, telecommunications, energy, oil production and refining and mineral resources production and any technical services operating in these sectors.
The EU’s policy of sanctions has three aspects: visas against Russian individuals, economic sanctions against a number of Russian companies in the oil, defense and financial sector and restrictive measures against Crimea.