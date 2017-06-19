Back to Main page
EU prolongs sanctions against Crimea for one year

World
June 19, 10:55 UTC+3

The sanctions were prolonged until June 23, 2018

© Stanislav Krasilnikov/TASS

LUXEMBOURG, June 19. /TASS/. The European Union has prolonged for one year restrictions against Crimea, as follows from a statement by the EU Council, which is holding a meeting in Luxembourg on Monday.

The sanctions were prolonged until June 23, 2018.

