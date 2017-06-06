Back to Main page
EU approves extension of sanctions against Crimea

World
June 06, 16:31 UTC+3 BRUSSELS

Ambassadors of the European Union’s 28 member states have approved the decision to extend sanctions against Crimea for another year

© Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

BRUSSELS, June 6. /TASS/. Ambassadors of the European Union’s 28 member states have approved the decision to extend sanctions against Crimea for another year, a source in the Council of the European Union told TASS on Tuesday.

According to the source, the permanent representatives of the EU member states approved the decision to extend restrictions imposed on Crimea and the city of Sevastopol as part of the Crimea non-recognition policy.

Now the Council of the European Union needs to endorse the decision. According to the diplomatic source, it may be done at a meeting of the EU foreign ministers scheduled to be held in Luxembourg on June 19.

In 2014, the United States and the European Union imposed sanctions on Moscow over the situation in Ukraine and Crimea’s reunification with Russia. Some of the Russian officials were barred from entering EU counties and the US, their assets were frozen. Besides that, trade, financial and military restrictions were also introduced. The EU sanctions against Crimea particularly ban the imports of any Crimean goods as well as the European investment in Crimea, including real estate purchases, financing business projects and providing services. Besides, the European ships are prohibited to enter Crimean ports except for emergencies.

In addition, the EU banned the exports of goods and technologies concerning the transport sphere, telecommunications, energy sector, oil production and natural resource exploitation.

Topics
Sanctions vs. Russia
