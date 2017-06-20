Back to Main page
Extension of US sanctions to Russian sovereign debt not highly probable

Business & Economy
June 20, 17:57 UTC+3

The Russian Finance Ministry began Eurobonds placement this Monday

Russian ex-finance minister Alexei Kudrin

Russian ex-finance minister Alexei Kudrin

© Sergei Savostianov/TASS

MOSCOW, June 20. /TASS/. The probability of extension of US sanctions against the Russian sovereign debt is not high, chief executive of the Center for Strategic Research and ex-finance minister Alexei Kudrin said on Tuesday.

The US Senate earlier approved a draft law on extension of sanction against Russia. The document will be considered by the US House of Representatives and then by the US President in case of a positive decision.

"I would prefer not to put the cart before the horse. I do not think we are close to prohibitions of such kind. We have lived several late years without Eurobonds," Kudrin said.

Initial results of the new Eurobond offering can be regarded as "good," the expert said. "Results are good in the current environment. I have not seen the final list of investors but hope they represent all regions of the world," Kudrin added.

The Russian Finance Ministry began Eurobonds placement on Monday, June 19. All settlements will be held on June 23 through the National Settlement Depository and Euroclear. The only organizer of the placement is VTB Capital.

The volume of external loans of the Russian Federation in 2017 is set at $7 bln ($3 bln due from the placement of Eurobonds and $4 bln from the exchange of previously issued bonds).

