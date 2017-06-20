Demand for Russian Eurobonds exceeds $6 bln

Press review: Syrian deconfliction woes and Kiev's Martial Law initiative for DonbassPress Review June 20, 13:00
MOSCOW, June 20. /TASS/. The demand for Russian Eurobonds of reached $6 bln, according to the newsletter for investors available to TASS.
The market yield of the 10-year issue is set at 4.25%, the 30-year issue - 5.25%. The bid book is expected to be closed on Tuesday.
The volume of each issue has not yet been determined. Earlier, the Finance Ministry announced that it would place Eurobonds this year for $3 bln.
Technical calculations for both issues will begin on June 23, placement is organized through the National Settlement Depository and Euroclear. VTB Capital is the only organizer of the placement.
In 2016 Russia has twice successfully placed Eurobonds - in May for $1.75 bln, in September - $1.25 bln (both issues with redemption in 2026). The market yield of the first issue in May reached 4.75% per annum. In September 2016, a significant volume of demand allowed to raise the originally announced sales price from 106% to 106.75% of the nominal value. As a result, the market yield of the issue was 3.9% per annum, which is 85 basis points below the corresponding indicator of the main issue placed in May 2016.