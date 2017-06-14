US key rate hike to leave floating of Eurobonds by Russia unaffected

What questions Vladimir Putin was asked during annual televised Q&A sessionsSociety & Culture June 14, 21:05
MOSCOW, June 14. /TASS/. The hiking of the key interest rate by the U.S. Federal Reserve will not affect Russia’s decision to float Eurobonds, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov told reporters on Wednesday.
"The hiking of the U.S. key rate won’t have any impact on Russia’s plans to float the Eurobonds or to borrow $ 3 billion," he said. "We expect foreign investors’ interest to our securities. The U.S. rate increase will have a minimal effect on their yield.".