Russian Finance Ministry initiates Eurobonds float

MOSCOW, June 19. /TASS/. The Russian Finance Ministry started sovereign Eurobonds floating, press service of the ministry told TASS on Monday.
"The Finance Ministry initiated Eurobonds offering," the press service said.
The demand for Russian sovereign Eurobonds exceeded $3 bln, an investor circular available with TASS said on Monday.
The offering will be made in two tranches. The first tranche comprises 10-year bonds with the yield guidance "close to the lower limit of 4%," the circular says. The second tranche covers 30-year bonds with the yield guidance "close to the lower limit of 5%."
Technical settlements on both tranches will be made on June 23. The offering is taking place through the National Settlement Depository [Moscow Exchange Group - TASS] and Euroclear. VTB Capital is the sole arranger of the offering.