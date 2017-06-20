Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Foreign investors show interest in Russia’s sovereign Eurobond issue

Business & Economy
June 20, 14:49 UTC+3 LONDON

Russia’s Finance Ministry earlier announced initiation of a new Eurobond float

Share
1 pages in this article

LONDON, June 20. /TASS/. Foreign investors, including those from the US, have shown a keen interest in Russia’s sovereign Eurobond issue, First Deputy Chairman of Russia’s second-biggest lender VTB Yury Solovyev said Tuesday.

Read also

Demand for Russian Eurobonds exceeds $6 bln

"The interest is great, with the demand substantially outpacing the supply," he said when asked a respective question.

According to Solovyev, investors from the United States have also shown interest in Russian securities.

Russia’s Finance Ministry earlier announced initiation of a new Eurobond float. The offering will be made in two tranches. The first tranche comprises 10-year bonds with the yield guidance "close to the lower limit of 4%." The second tranche covers 30-year bonds with the yield guidance "close to the lower limit of 5%." Technical settlements on both tranches will be made on June 23. The offering is taking place through the National Settlement Depository (part of Moscow Exchange Group - TASS) and Euroclear. VTB Capital is the sole arranger of the offering.

Russian Finance Ministry floated two tranches of ten-year sovereign Eurobonds in May and September 2016, first time from 2013.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
Iconic cars of the Russian Empire and the Soviet Union
12
The 2017 World Car of the Year and its rivals at the New York Auto Show
15
How Russians conquered the Arctic in vintage photos
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian rescuers launch search for missing American alpinist at Mount Elbrus
2
Kalashnikov gunmaker launches new noiseless drone into serial production
3
Russia considers no counter-demands to US in response to Tillerson's plan
4
Kremlin declines to comment on possibility of open conflict between Russia, US
5
Russian senator warns ‘Tillerson Plan’ may be double-edged sword
6
Possible Putin-Trump meeting at G20 summit not decided upon yet, top official says
7
Russia cuts deconfliction channel with Washington after US downs Syrian jet
TOP STORIES
Реклама