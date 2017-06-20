Foreign investors show interest in Russia’s sovereign Eurobond issue

LONDON, June 20. /TASS/. Foreign investors, including those from the US, have shown a keen interest in Russia’s sovereign Eurobond issue, First Deputy Chairman of Russia’s second-biggest lender VTB Yury Solovyev said Tuesday.

"The interest is great, with the demand substantially outpacing the supply," he said when asked a respective question.

According to Solovyev, investors from the United States have also shown interest in Russian securities.

Russia’s Finance Ministry earlier announced initiation of a new Eurobond float. The offering will be made in two tranches. The first tranche comprises 10-year bonds with the yield guidance "close to the lower limit of 4%." The second tranche covers 30-year bonds with the yield guidance "close to the lower limit of 5%." Technical settlements on both tranches will be made on June 23. The offering is taking place through the National Settlement Depository (part of Moscow Exchange Group - TASS) and Euroclear. VTB Capital is the sole arranger of the offering.

Russian Finance Ministry floated two tranches of ten-year sovereign Eurobonds in May and September 2016, first time from 2013.