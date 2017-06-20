Foreign investors show interest in Russia’s sovereign Eurobond issue

Nearly 40,000 spectators travel by metro on day of first Moscow Confederations Cup gameSport June 20, 16:15
Prosecutor pressing to sentence Russian real estate tycoon to 8 years behind barsBusiness & Economy June 20, 15:14
Flight tests of Russia’s new carrier rocket may start before 2022Science & Space June 20, 14:57
Russia's Alrosa mined 62.75 carat diamondBusiness & Economy June 20, 14:35
Russian senator warns ‘Tillerson Plan’ may be double-edged swordRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 20, 14:23
Kalashnikov gunmaker launches new noiseless drone into serial productionMilitary & Defense June 20, 13:41
Putin's spokesman to consider ECHR ruling on Russian gay propaganda lawRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 20, 13:38
Multi-lingual support center available to 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup fansSport June 20, 13:32
Developers working on power supply system for ExoMars landing moduleScience & Space June 20, 13:13
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
LONDON, June 20. /TASS/. Foreign investors, including those from the US, have shown a keen interest in Russia’s sovereign Eurobond issue, First Deputy Chairman of Russia’s second-biggest lender VTB Yury Solovyev said Tuesday.
"The interest is great, with the demand substantially outpacing the supply," he said when asked a respective question.
According to Solovyev, investors from the United States have also shown interest in Russian securities.
Russia’s Finance Ministry earlier announced initiation of a new Eurobond float. The offering will be made in two tranches. The first tranche comprises 10-year bonds with the yield guidance "close to the lower limit of 4%." The second tranche covers 30-year bonds with the yield guidance "close to the lower limit of 5%." Technical settlements on both tranches will be made on June 23. The offering is taking place through the National Settlement Depository (part of Moscow Exchange Group - TASS) and Euroclear. VTB Capital is the sole arranger of the offering.
Russian Finance Ministry floated two tranches of ten-year sovereign Eurobonds in May and September 2016, first time from 2013.