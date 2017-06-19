German diplomat points to difficulties in working out unified stance on sanctions with US

Russia cuts deconfliction channel with Washington after US downs Syrian jetMilitary & Defense June 19, 14:23
Russian diplomat advises US legislators to realize that no one will obey their ‘orders’Russian Politics & Diplomacy June 19, 14:06
Kremlin comments on Kiev’s plan for Donbass reintegrationRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 19, 13:56
Kremlin blasts sanctions, warns move bound to backfire on its initiatorsRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 19, 13:48
Japan’s premier says he intends to discuss Kuril Islands with Putin at G20 summitWorld June 19, 13:23
Russia may supply 48 military transport helicopters to India in 2018Military & Defense June 19, 13:07
Press review: Kiev's 'peaceful reintegration' of Donbass and Mir payment cards' world tourPress Review June 19, 13:00
Russian Foreign Ministry: US strike against Syrian plane is act of aggressionRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 19, 12:51
Russia is developing high-thrust engine for transport planesBusiness & Economy June 19, 12:01
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
LUXEMBOURG, June 19. /TASS/. US plans to impose new sanctions on Russia are threatening the unity of Washington and Brussels on restrictive measures against Moscow, German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel said on Monday upon arrival at the meeting of the EU member-countries’ foreign ministers.
"The issue at hand is preserving the unity of the EU and the US with respect to Russia. It will be impossible to do that, if the US makes attempts to mix its own economic interests with foreign policy," he emphasized.
"Europe oversees its energy policy itself," the German top diplomat went on to say. "It is inadmissible to use sanctions to remove Russian gas from the market and sell American."
Referring to the prospects for removing sanctions imposed by the European Union over developments in eastern Ukraine, the minister said that progress in the implementation of the Minsk agreement is important for Berlin first and foremost. "If that were the case, it would be possible to remove the relevant sanctions," he added.
According to Gabriel, "so far this has not happened," and it is difficult to discuss the removal of restrictive measures. "We discuss ways of making progress, at least, to establish a truce and control it," the minister explained. That could be "the first major step," Gabriel noted. "Unfortunately, this has not been achieved yet," he added.