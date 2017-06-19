Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

German diplomat points to difficulties in working out unified stance on sanctions with US

World
June 19, 14:15 UTC+3

Sigmar Gabriel said it was "inadmissible to use sanctions to remove Russian gas from the market and sell American"

Share
1 pages in this article

LUXEMBOURG, June 19. /TASS/. US plans to impose new sanctions on Russia are threatening the unity of Washington and Brussels on restrictive measures against Moscow, German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel said on Monday upon arrival at the meeting of the EU member-countries’ foreign ministers.

Read also

Putin not surprised at US Senate's crusade to tighten sanctions against Russia

"The issue at hand is preserving the unity of the EU and the US with respect to Russia. It will be impossible to do that, if the US makes attempts to mix its own economic interests with foreign policy," he emphasized.

"Europe oversees its energy policy itself," the German top diplomat went on to say. "It is inadmissible to use sanctions to remove Russian gas from the market and sell American."

Referring to the prospects for removing sanctions imposed by the European Union over developments in eastern Ukraine, the minister said that progress in the implementation of the Minsk agreement is important for Berlin first and foremost. "If that were the case, it would be possible to remove the relevant sanctions," he added.

According to Gabriel, "so far this has not happened," and it is difficult to discuss the removal of restrictive measures. "We discuss ways of making progress, at least, to establish a truce and control it," the minister explained. That could be "the first major step," Gabriel noted. "Unfortunately, this has not been achieved yet," he added.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Sanctions vs. Russia
In other media
Реклама
Photo
7
Seven killed in attack on Iranian parliament — media
11
Kabul terror attack aftermath
10
China's Dragon Boat festival in pictures
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia cuts deconfliction channel with Washington after US downs Syrian jet
2
Russian diplomat advises US legislators to realize that no one will obey their ‘orders’
3
Press review: Kiev's 'peaceful reintegration' of Donbass and Mir payment cards' world tour
4
Kremlin comments on Kiev’s plan for Donbass reintegration
5
Kremlin blasts sanctions, warns move bound to backfire on its initiators
6
Japan’s premier says he intends to discuss Kuril Islands with Putin at G20 summit
7
Russia may supply 48 military transport helicopters to India in 2018
TOP STORIES
Реклама