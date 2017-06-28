Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Poll shows Russians see US and Ukraine as main sources of military threat

Society & Culture
June 28, 11:52 UTC+3 MOSCOW

According to the survey, the Russian respondents expect allied support from China (41%), Belarus (25%) and Kazakhstan (18%)

Share
1 pages in this article
US soldiers cheer an Ukrainian soldier in an Ukrainian army T-64BM tank during the Strong Europe Tank Challenge 2017

US soldiers cheer an Ukrainian soldier in an Ukrainian army T-64BM tank during the Strong Europe Tank Challenge 2017

© EPA/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

MOSCOW, June 28. /TASS/. Russians that consider the threat of a military attack on their country as real see the US (63%) and Ukraine (31%) as potential aggressors, a survey conducted by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center shows.

Read also

World trusts Putin more than Trump, says top US survey

"More than one third of Russians feel the military threat. They name the US (63% of respondents believe there exist an attack threat) and Ukraine (31%) as potential sources of aggression. They are followed by the NATO (7%), China (5%), the UK (4%), the Islamic State (IS, a terror organization outlawed in Russia - 4%), Syria (3%), Germany (3%), as well as other countries," sociologists say.

According to the survey, respondents expect allied support from China (41%), Belarus (25%) and Kazakhstan (18%). The former Soviet countries have around 20% of votes. There are those who expect support from the US and Ukraine (2%). Each tenth respondent said that Russia has no one to ask for help in case of a military attack.

"Hopes for improved Russian-US relations that Donald Trump’s election as the US President offered to our residents have not come true.

The intensified ant-Russian policy conducted by Kiev is taking a more overt shape. In these unfavorable foreign conditions, Russians tend to see the main military threat in the US and Ukraine, whereas they expect help from their CSTO allies (Belarus and Kazakhstan), as well as from their privileged strategic partner - China," Director General of the Russian Public Opinion Research Center, Valery Fedotov, commented on the survey results.

The nation’s leading polling agency conducted this survey on June 16 - June 17, 2017, among 1,200 full-aged respondents in a telephone interview. The static error is less than 3.5%.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
This week in photos: Confederations Cup opening and summer solstice celebrations
22
First days of Soviet Union's Great Patriotic War in pictures
15
This week in photos: Putin's Q&A session, Macron's vote and London's towering inferno
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Moscow alarmed at US remarks that Damascus may be ‘preparing chemical attack’
2
Russia's Defense Ministry refutes BBC reports on alleged capture of Russian serviceman
3
Russian, Ukrainian companies' websites under massive cyber attack
4
Pilot model of advanced marine engine to be built in near future
5
Russia awaits West’s reaction to ‘unidentified aircraft’ supporting IS in Afghanistan
6
Putin says St. Petersburg international naval show helps promote Russian hardware
7
Media: NSA-linked tools used in new large-scale cyber attack
TOP STORIES
Реклама