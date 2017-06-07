Back to Main page
No evidence to prove Moscow’s alleged interference in US election — senior diplomat

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 07, 13:09 UTC+3

The diplomat pointed out that the allegations about Russia’s interference were false

MOSCOW, June 7. /TASS/. There is no evidence to prove Moscow’s alleged interference in the US election, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said addressing the Federation Council (upper house of parliament) on Wednesday.

"From the very beginning, we have been demanding that Washington provide at least some evidence," he said. "We warned that the US is destroying the basis of bilateral relations and what was left of mutual understanding between our peoples," he added. "Unfortunately, our appeals have been ignored. Of course, no actual evidence was put forward before the US citizens and the global community as there can be no evidence, because the allegations about Russia’s interference are false," the diplomat pointed out.

Russian government structures have no bearing on hacker attacks

Russian government structures have no bearing on attacks by hackers and cannot have any, Ryabkov said.

"This contradicts the policy that we conduct - namely, the protection of the principle of sovereignty and the impermissibility of intervention in internal affairs," he said.

