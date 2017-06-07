No evidence to prove Moscow’s alleged interference in US election — senior diplomat

MOSCOW, June 7. /TASS/. There is no evidence to prove Moscow’s alleged interference in the US election, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said addressing the Federation Council (upper house of parliament) on Wednesday.

"From the very beginning, we have been demanding that Washington provide at least some evidence," he said. "We warned that the US is destroying the basis of bilateral relations and what was left of mutual understanding between our peoples," he added. "Unfortunately, our appeals have been ignored. Of course, no actual evidence was put forward before the US citizens and the global community as there can be no evidence, because the allegations about Russia’s interference are false," the diplomat pointed out.

Russian government structures have no bearing on hacker attacks

Russian government structures have no bearing on attacks by hackers and cannot have any, Ryabkov said.

"Oddly enough, hackership is in great fashion these days. We have explained more than once, including at the highest level, that Russia’s government structures have no bearing on hackership and cannot have any," Ryabkov said. "It is just impossible to imagine that Russia may be trying to use computer hacking to influence certain internal processes in this or that country."

"This contradicts the policy that we conduct - namely, the protection of the principle of sovereignty and the impermissibility of intervention in internal affairs," he said.