Senior security official says West’s allegations of 'Russian hacking' is due to anxiety

MOSCOW, June 6. /TASS/. The reason why the western countries have been accusing Russia of cyber attacks is their nervousness, Alexander Venediktov, an aide to the chairman of the Russian Security Council, said in an interview with the AiF.ru website.

"Nervousness (in the West) has reached such a level when they imagine a Russian submarine every time they see ripples on water," he said.

"You must remember that much hyped story when a Russian submarine was allegedly spotted near Sweden’s coast," Venediktov went on to say. "It turned out to be a real Russian submarine, only it had been lying on the sea bottom since World War I. The same kind of thing is happening in the cyberspace," he added.

The aide to the chairman of the Russian Security Council also said that despite Moscow’s continuous requests, no one had been able to provide solid evidence proving that Russia was behind the much talked about cyber attacks. "The so-called Russian interference is just a handy explanation," Venediktov said. "Of course, it is easier to believe that it was some Russian hackers and not your own fellow citizens who prevented you from winning the presidential election. But the reality is different," he pointed out.

Venediktov also said that modern technical means allowed to simulate a cyber attack from any part of the world. "You may hack a European bank’s database from a building facing its office but make everyone believe that the attack was carried out from Moscow," he said. "What we need is to understand who benefits from this. But I think the answer is obvious," Venediktov noted.