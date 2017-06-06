Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Senior security official says West’s allegations of 'Russian hacking' is due to anxiety

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 06, 10:57 UTC+3 MOSCOW

'They imagine a Russian submarine every time they see ripples on water,' says an aide to the chairman of the Russian Security Council

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, June 6. /TASS/. The reason why the western countries have been accusing Russia of cyber attacks is their nervousness, Alexander Venediktov, an aide to the chairman of the Russian Security Council, said in an interview with the AiF.ru website.

"Nervousness (in the West) has reached such a level when they imagine a Russian submarine every time they see ripples on water," he said.

Read also

Putin accuses West of meddling in Russian domestic politics

"You must remember that much hyped story when a Russian submarine was allegedly spotted near Sweden’s coast," Venediktov went on to say. "It turned out to be a real Russian submarine, only it had been lying on the sea bottom since World War I. The same kind of thing is happening in the cyberspace," he added.

The aide to the chairman of the Russian Security Council also said that despite Moscow’s continuous requests, no one had been able to provide solid evidence proving that Russia was behind the much talked about cyber attacks. "The so-called Russian interference is just a handy explanation," Venediktov said. "Of course, it is easier to believe that it was some Russian hackers and not your own fellow citizens who prevented you from winning the presidential election. But the reality is different," he pointed out.

Venediktov also said that modern technical means allowed to simulate a cyber attack from any part of the world. "You may hack a European bank’s database from a building facing its office but make everyone believe that the attack was carried out from Moscow," he said. "What we need is to understand who benefits from this. But I think the answer is obvious," Venediktov noted.

Read also

Russian security chief calls for cooperation on cyber threats

Mechanism of alerting on cyberattacks practically never used by US — spokesperson

Russia suggests introducing global cyber security rules

Putin concerned about cyber attacks

Russian security chief: Fake news on cyberattacks used to undermine state sovereignty

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Arab countries cut ties with Qatar over change in US policy — Russian expert
2
Russian expert comments on USSR collapse
3
Russian expert says confrontation between Saudi Arabia and Qatar long expected
4
Nord Stream-2 participants to allocate €6.65 bln if project financing is not provided
5
Domestic engine tests for MC-21 airplane to be completed by year-end
6
Russian aircraft designer to produce two newest PAK FA fighter jets
7
Chairman of Saudi Aramco on meeting with Putin, travelling to Arctic and OPEC deal
TOP STORIES
Реклама