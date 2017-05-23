Back to Main page
Mechanism of alerting on cyberattacks practically never used by US — spokesperson

World
May 23, 22:19 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Russia and the US have a special mechanism of alerting each other to cyberattacks coming out of the territories of either country

Russian Foreign Ministry's official spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova

Russian Foreign Ministry's official spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova

© Vyacheslav Prokofyev/TASS

Read also

Russian diplomat says US never used joint mechanism to fight cyber threats

MOSCOW, May 23. /TASS/. The U.S. did not activate a Russian-American mechanism of mutual alerting to cyberattacks since the start of the emergence of hacking charges against Russia, Maria Zakharova, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s official spokesperson told TASS.

"We have a special mechanism of alerting each other to cyberattacks (coming out of the territories of either country - TASS) and if the U.S. has apprehensions about a cyber threat of some kind that’s coming out of Russia, then a mechanism of data exchange gets into action," she said.

"The same system applies to us, too, but the U.S. didn’t enact it virtually a single time," Zakharova said.

