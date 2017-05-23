Mechanism of alerting on cyberattacks practically never used by US — spokesperson

Mechanism of alerting on cyberattacks practically never used by US — spokespersonWorld May 23, 22:19
Putin praises work of Independent Public Anti-Doping CommissionSport May 23, 20:38
Russia needs expanding representation in global sports federations — ministerSport May 23, 20:21
Russian athletes must be trained for Olympics under certain geographic conditions — PutinSport May 23, 19:38
Final charges brought against Russian ex-economy minister UlyukayevBusiness & Economy May 23, 18:59
WADA delegation to visit Moscow this week to help with membership reinstatementSport May 23, 18:48
US President Donald Trump's first trip abroadWorld May 23, 18:41
Russian scientists master stimulating neurons with infrared irradiationScience & Space May 23, 18:37
Global research team cracks bacteria transmission codes to combat drug-resistant strainsScience & Space May 23, 17:44
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, May 23. /TASS/. The U.S. did not activate a Russian-American mechanism of mutual alerting to cyberattacks since the start of the emergence of hacking charges against Russia, Maria Zakharova, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s official spokesperson told TASS.
"We have a special mechanism of alerting each other to cyberattacks (coming out of the territories of either country - TASS) and if the U.S. has apprehensions about a cyber threat of some kind that’s coming out of Russia, then a mechanism of data exchange gets into action," she said.
"The same system applies to us, too, but the U.S. didn’t enact it virtually a single time," Zakharova said.