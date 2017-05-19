Russia suggests introducing global cyber security rules

MOSCOW, May 19. /TASS/. Russia is urging to introduce a general set of cyber security rules, Secretary of Russia’s Security Council Nikolai Patrushev said in an interview with Rossiya-24 TV Channel on Friday.

"We are interested in the elaboration of the common rules of behavior in the information space," he said. "In this regard, not all agree, of course," he added.

According to Patrushev, there are countries, which believe that they can solve particular tasks on their own but bearing in mind that they can exert certain influence. These states do not agree so far that common rules should be elaborated, he added.

"I believe that we’ll still have to take efforts in this sphere and wait for a certain time. They will come to the same conclusion as we have come because it is very difficult to ensure cyber security single-handedly," the secretary of the Russian Security Council said, pointing out that Russia was not waiting for a final consensus to be reached and was beginning to work on its own.

Nevertheless, Patrushev drew attention to the fact that Russia was urging the elaboration of common rules of the game.

"We are urging for such transfer of information, we are urging for information intended for spread to be objective so that violence is not advocated and there are no calls for committing crimes. Also, this should not contribute to suicides, especially children’s manifestations in this regard. This is the rule we propose to introduce," Patrushev said.

Speaking about cyber attacks carried out on May 12, Patrushev stressed that the Coordination Center for the Prevention of Cyber Attacks still had to make final conclusions.

Patrushev earlier said that the cyber attack had affected over 200,000 users from 150 countries.

WannaCry attack

On May 12, hackers tried to attack Windows OS computers in 74 countries. A total of 45,000 ransomware cyber attacks were carried out across the world, while the most attempts at infecting computers were registered in Russia. Hackers asked for a bitcoin ransom payment to unlock infected computers. Some reports say that they had used a hacking tool developed by the US National Security Agency.

Computers of the Russian Emergencies Ministry, Interior Ministry, the Russian Railways company and one the country’s biggest banks, Sberbank, as well as the Megafon and Vympelcom mobile phone operators, were attacked.

Russia’s Central Bank said in a statement that cyber attacks on the country’s banks had been registered which had not caused any damage.