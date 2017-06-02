Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Putin accuses West of meddling in Russian domestic politics

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 02, 18:42 UTC+3 ST. PETERSBURG

Vladimir Putin has pointed to the West’s 'systematic crude and unceremonious interference' in Russia’s home affairs

Share
1 pages in this article
© Yuri Smityuk/TASS

ST. PETERSBURG, June 2. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has pointed to the West’s systematic crude and unceremonious interference in Russia’s home affairs.

Read also

Former Finnish PM points to signs of improvement in Russia-West relations

Kremlin hopes West’s 'Russia obsession' will blow over soon

Top envoy slams West for constantly meddling in Turkey’s and Russia’s internal affairs

Russia's top diplomat says West imposes its view on global developments

Moscow slams West’s reaction to Russian protests as part of long-planned campaign

Lavrov slams West’s reaction to protests across Russia as usual double-standards

"There has been systematic, crude and absolutely unceremonious intervention in our home affairs. Sometimes it happened at the level of diplomatic agencies," Putin said at the full-scale meeting of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum on Friday.

"You should’ve seen what your colleagues have been doing here. They’d poke their nose into our domestic affairs trying to get a foothold in them and they’d fuss around and never hesitate to walk over you," Putin said, addressing the moderator of the debate, Megyn Kelly. "We’ve had enough."

As he answered questions about a "Russian connection" in US President Donald Trump’s victory and the latter’s alleged recognition there had been such assistance, Putin asked for a copy of the transcript of the US leader’s statement to that effect.

"I haven’t seen anything like it yet," Putin said.

When Kelly replied she had an impression Trump had said something of the kind, Putin replied it was not very appropriate to make guesses of this sort when world policy issues were on the agenda.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
BP CEO to TASS: oil, new strategy, Rosneft privatization
2
Putin points to NATO's non-cooperation as undermining war on terror
3
Russia fears Syria's dismemberment — Putin
4
Putin suggests US 'take a chill pill' to get over 'Trump and Russia hysteria'
5
Best warships and submarines of Russia's Northern fleet
6
Putin accuses West of meddling in Russian domestic politics
7
Russia’s ‘soldier of the future’ combat gear excels foreign rivals by armor protection
TOP STORIES
Реклама