West constantly interferes in domestic affairs of Turkey and Russia — foreign minister

MOSCOW, April 15. /TASS/. The West regularly interferes in internal affairs of Russia and Turkey, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Saturday at a meeting with members of the Russian community in the Antalya region.

Cited by Anadolu news agency on Saturday, Cavusoglu said that some Western states "like interfering in domestic affairs of Russia and Turkey and cannot cure from this lengthy illness."

"These countries imagine themselves as ‘bosses’ above the rest ones," the Turkish foreign minister said, adding Europe is alarmed by rapprochement of Ankara and Moscow.

Besides, the minister noted the two countries’ willingness to counteract terrorism.

"Terrorism is a crime against humanity. Ankara is set to strengthen cooperation with Russia in the fight against terrorism," he said. "The two countries’ experts have begun meeting more often.".