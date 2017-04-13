Russia's top diplomat says West imposes its view on global developments

MOSCOW, April 13. /TASS/. The West does not want to recognize the fact of the development of a polycentric world, trying to impose its view on global developments on other countries, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.

"As a whole, confrontation is instigated on the international scene and there is not only normal and natural competition in the sphere of politics and the economy but also competition that is introduced into the sphere of values through the attempts by our Western partners to impose solely their own view on what is taking place," Lavrov said at a meeting of the heads of Foreign Ministry representations in Russian regions.

"This reflects the attempts by Western states to keep their leading positions in the world, to which they have grown accustomed over many hundreds of years. And today it is very difficult for them to admit that the world is changing and an objective process of the development of a polycentric world order is under way, which is very painful for those who have grown accustomed to decide unilaterally and for all," the Russian foreign minister said.

"That is why, reprisals are taken against those insubmissive, so to speak, including sanctions, measures of information pressure, information wars and direct interference in the affairs of sovereign states in a vast territory of the Middle East and North Africa, and also in Ukraine," Lavrov said.