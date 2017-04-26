Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian security chief: Fake news on cyberattacks used to undermine state sovereignty

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
April 26, 10:26 updated at: April 26, 11:35 UTC+3
Acts of information aggression on part of some countries pose a particular threat to global security, the head of the Russian Security Council stresses
Share
1 pages in this article
Secretary of the Russian Security Council Nikolai Patrushev

Secretary of the Russian Security Council Nikolai Patrushev

© Mikhail Japaridze/TASS

MOSCOW, April 26. /TASS/. Those willing to violate other countries’ sovereignty, have been using fake news on cyberattacks as a tool, Secretary of the Russian Security Council Nikolai Patrushev said on Wednesday at the Moscow Conference on International Security.

Read also
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova
Russian diplomat suggests UN should develop strategy to fight fake news

"Fact manipulation and information falsification have become a hallmark of those who dare to violate the sovereignty and territorial integrity of other countries," he said. "The same forces seek to preserve their unilateral advantage as far as controlling the global information infrastructure goes. Besides, they have been opposing attempts to create a global information security system under the United Nations auspices that would take into consideration the national interests of all countries."

Acts of information aggression on part of some countries pose a particular threat to global security, the Russian Security Council secretary added. He pointed to the growing need to ensure all countries’ equal rights in the cyber security field as well as to the need to establish an international legal mechanism for preventing conflicts in the information sphere, and draw up universal rules of responsible behavior of states under the UN auspices.

Universal convention on combating cybercrimes

 Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Russia is promoting an initiative in the UN to develop a universal legal convention on combating cybercrimes. 

"We are promoting the initiative in the UN to develop a universal criminal law convention on countering crime in cyberspace," he said.

It is important to adopt the rules of responsible conduct of the states in the field of using information and communication technologies, the Russian Foreign Minister said.

"Such rules would rule out the use of information and communication technologies for military purposes, for interference in internal affairs and prevent their use by international terrorists," he said.

Equal cyber security

Secretary of Russia’s Security Council Nikolai Patrushev said NATO is seeking the cyber security of only its member states while Russia stands for the cyber security of all the countries.

Read also

Kremlin spokesman dismisses cyberattacks allegations against Russia as 'fake news'
Russia’s National Guard rejects media reports about establishing cyber intelligence
Lavrov calls on Germany to abandon groundless claims of ‘Russian cyber attacks’
Russia's defense chief to mobilize new cyber army
Russian Security Council: International cooperation needed to prevent cyber attacks

"NATO is seeking to ensure cyber security for only a narrow circle of the alliance’s member states," Patrushev said at the Moscow conference on international security.

"Meanwhile, Russia stands for equal security for all the states," he noted.

Other international structures are also dealing with the issues of cyber security along with NATO, Patrushev said.

Information aggression acts by some countries pose a special threat to international security, he noted.

The need for ensuring equal rights in the sphere of cyber security is increasing along with the need to create an international and legal regime for preventing conflicts in the information space and elaborating universal rules of the states’ responsible behavior in this sphere under the UN aegis, the secretary of the Russian Security Council said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia takes steps in response to NATO’s activities in Europe
2
Russian security chief warns external provocations may lead to war on Korean Peninsula
3
Russia’s FSB chief says Islamic State holding talks on uniting with other terror groups
4
Defense minister stresses US attack on Syrian base jeopardized Russian servicemen's lives
5
Government is not going to reject floating ruble rate, Putin says
6
Russian security chief: Fake news on cyberattacks used to undermine state sovereignty
7
Press review: Trump turns up heat on Iran nukes and US seeks to restore safe Syrian skies
TOP STORIES
Реклама