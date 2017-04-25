Back to Main page
Kremlin spokesman dismisses cyberattacks allegations against Russia as 'fake news'

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
April 25, 15:00 UTC+3 RYBINSK
All the reports the Kremlin has seen so far were "nothing but fake news", Putin's spokesman said
Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov

Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov

© Mikhail Metzel/TASS

RYBINSK, April 25. /TASS/. Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has once again rejected allegations saying that Russia was involved in cyberattacks on French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron’s campaign website and German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s party.

When commenting on data released by a group conducting research into cyberattacks, Peskov said that "we would be very grateful if this group forwarded this information to us so that we could assess it."

"All the reports we have seen so far were nothing but fake news," he added.

Macron said earlier that the website of his En Marche! movement had been targeted by hackers allegedly connected to Russia.

In 2016, the United States accused Russia of staging cyberattacks in order to influence the US presidential elections. Accusations were particularly voiced by members of Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton’s team, however, no evidence was put forward.

Topics
Foreign policy French presidential election 2017
Persons
Dmitry Peskov
