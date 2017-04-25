Kremlin spokesman dismisses cyberattacks allegations against Russia as 'fake news'

Putin sets task of increasing share of advanced weapons in navy to 70%Military & Defense April 25, 16:14
RYBINSK, April 25. /TASS/. Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has once again rejected allegations saying that Russia was involved in cyberattacks on French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron’s campaign website and German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s party.
When commenting on data released by a group conducting research into cyberattacks, Peskov said that "we would be very grateful if this group forwarded this information to us so that we could assess it."
"All the reports we have seen so far were nothing but fake news," he added.
Macron said earlier that the website of his En Marche! movement had been targeted by hackers allegedly connected to Russia.
In 2016, the United States accused Russia of staging cyberattacks in order to influence the US presidential elections. Accusations were particularly voiced by members of Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton’s team, however, no evidence was put forward.