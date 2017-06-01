Russia not involved in hacker attacks at state level — Putin

ST.PETERSBURG, June 1. /TASS/. Russia has never been involved in hacker attacks at the state level, President Vladimir Putin stressed at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum on Thursday.

"At the state level, we are never involved in this (hacker attacks), that’s the most important thing," Putin said at the meeting with heads of international news agencies organized by TASS.

"The most important thing is, as I strongly believe, is that no hackers can drastically affect election campaign in another country," Putin said.