Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

‘Russian hackers’ hysteria in US may be extremely profitable — Zakharova

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
February 11, 2:22 UTC+3 MOSCOW
The statement came in response to US media reports of Google's warnings about "state-sponsored" hackers trying to steal mail passwords from journalists
Share
1 pages in this article
Spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign ministry Maria Zakharova

Spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign ministry Maria Zakharova

© Dmitry Serebryakov/TASS

MOSCOW, February 10. /TASS/. The hysteria surrounding the so-called "Russian hackers" in the United States may bring millions in profit to those who exploit it, a spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign ministry Maria Zakharova said commenting on recent media reports about alleged cyberattacks on journalists in the United States.

Read also
Diplomat calls Norway's claims on Russian cyberattacks groundless

According to Politico, Google has warned a number of prominent journalists that "state-sponsored hackers" are attempting to steal their passwords and break into their inboxes. The state that supported them was not named directly, but Politico implied that Russia may be under suspicion.

Commenting on the report, Zakharova said that the issue of the "Russian hackers" may "bring millions in profit."

"If you start selling in the United States pills, antivirus software and hats with antennas that say "remedy against Russian hackers" on them, there will be enough profit for three generations ahead," the Russian diplomat said on her Facebook page.

The Politico article, published on Friday, said that some journalists "suspect the hackers could be Russians looking to find incriminating emails they could leak to embarrass journalists, either by revealing alleged liberal bias or to expose the sausage-making of D.C. journalism."

Michael McFaul, the former U.S. ambassador to Russia, who received a similar warning, was quoted as saying that "given my background, one would have to guess that it’s the Russians."

Google cautioned that the warnings did not mean the accounts had been compromised already and were sent due to "an abundance of caution."

"Since 2012, we’ve notified users when we believe their Google accounts are being targeted by government-backed attackers," Politico quoted a Google statement as saying. "We send these warnings out of an abundance of caution - they do not indicate that a user’s account has already been compromised or that a more widespread attack is occurring when they receive the notice.".

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Maria Zakharova
In other media
Реклама
Photo
9
Funeral ceremony for Russia's ambassador to Turkey
Russia's ambassador to Turkey, Andrey Karlov
7
Diplomat says murder of Russian ambassador to Turkey a 'loss for whole country'
6
Vladimir Putin's annual State of the Nation Address
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Syrian forces supported by Russian air strikes retake ISIS reinforced position near Al-Bab
2
‘Russian hackers’ hysteria in US may be extremely profitable — Zakharova
3
Syrian opposition forms single delegation for Geneva talks
4
Moscow air defense system successfully undergoes snap check
5
St Petersburg’s newly built football stadium hosts first 10,000 spectators
6
Russian army may start receiving 5th-generation T-50 fighter jets in 2018
7
Russia’s naval task force back home after successful operation off Syria's coast
TOP STORIES
Реклама