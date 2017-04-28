Experts say Russian hackers strongly demonized in US

MOSCOW, April 28. /TASS/. The accusations against Russia for its hackers’ alleged interference in US internal affairs are a media phenomenon aimed solely at serving internal American needs, experts polled by TASS said on Friday.

The US authorities have been methodically accusing Russia since late last year of hacker attacks. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said earlier in April that the accusations against Russia for its alleged role in hacker attacks had been heard for many months but none of convincing proofs had been found.

InfoWatch information security firm CEO Natalia Kasperskaya told TASS that this media activity "is developing on purpose and, most of all, is important for US internal needs."

"If we speak about Russian hackers and their might, these are so much exaggerated stories that it is obvious for any person of sound judgment, even for a person who is not an expert in information security that Russian hackers cannot do all that is ascribed to them. Otherwise, this would have been a completely monstrous organization," Kasperskaya said.

According to the InfoWatch head, the US administration explains internal setbacks or problems by the existence of an "external enemy." However, if technical details are studied, it turns out that reality does not correspond to what is reported.

"This is a good media story," Internet adviser to the Russian president Herman Klimenko told TASS.

"It fits into a sequence of brain viruses as a blockchain, for example, no one knows what the talk is about but we are disputing about events, which we don’t understand," he said.

However, if the talk is about professional hackers, they can’t be caught, the expert said.

"No one has been able for 15 years to find creators of groups of death, for example," he said. Moreover, information on the hackers who have been caught always causes only sadness as this speaks about the number of errors in their work and traces left, he added.

"This is, of course, an unproven story, a classical story of reflecting fears. The news topic can be explained as Americans do not like a rational explanation and thus an irrational story has to be found: Russians have interfered," Klimenko said.

Russia’s Communications Minister Nikolai Nikiforov earlier said that the accusations very frequently brought against Russian hackers suggested a high level of IT-specialists’ training in Russia.