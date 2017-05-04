Back to Main page
Russia to do utmost to ensure no-fly regime in Syrian de-escalation zones

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 04, 16:55 UTC+3

Russia is ready to send observers to Syria to monitor the ceasefire in de-escalation zones

ASTANA, May 4. /TASS/. Russia will do everything possible to ensure that warplanes are not used in de-escalation zones in Syria, Head of Russia’s Delegation and Russian Presidential Envoy on the Syrian Settlement Alexander Lavrentyev said on Thursday. 

A memorandum on the establishment of de-escalation zones in Syria was signed in Astana on Thursday.

Topics
Foreign policy Syrian conflict
