Kremlin hopes talks on security zones in Syria will continue

Diplomat: De-escalation zones in Syria may help separate opposition from terroristsRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 03, 20:38
Russian, German football teams likely to meet for friendly matchSport May 03, 19:51
Russia’s Aerospace Force to hold drills for orbital grouping control in missile attackMilitary & Defense May 03, 19:49
Kremlin hopes talks on security zones in Syria will continueRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 03, 19:30
Putin and Erdogan agree to lift restrictions on Russian grain supplies to TurkeyBusiness & Economy May 03, 18:35
Putin and Erdogan discuss S-400 missile system deliveries to TurkeyRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 03, 18:33
Russia, US to continue contacts on Syria — defense ministerRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 03, 17:58
Putin-Erdogan meeting round-upWorld May 03, 17:47
Russia testing airport explosive detection systemRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 03, 17:12
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
SOCHI, May 3. /TASS/. Talks on security (de-escalation) zones in Syria have just begun but the process should not be dragged on, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in a televised interview with the Russian Rossiya’24 channel on Wednesday.
"Discussions of the idea has just begun. What is more, it is being discussed today and tomorrow (at intra-Syrian talks) in Astana," Peskov said. "It is the start of a conversation but surely, few want it to drag on since a solution could be hardly ever found. Nevertheless, the start is underway right now, during these hours."
It is significant that Syria’s territorial integrity is essential for Ankara.
"The assurances are very important, which Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan gave, including at the news conference (after his talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Sochi), that Ankara is committed to the principle that Syria’s territorial integrity must be preserved," he said.