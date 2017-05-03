Kremlin hopes talks on security zones in Syria will continue

SOCHI, May 3. /TASS/. Talks on security (de-escalation) zones in Syria have just begun but the process should not be dragged on, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in a televised interview with the Russian Rossiya’24 channel on Wednesday.

"Discussions of the idea has just begun. What is more, it is being discussed today and tomorrow (at intra-Syrian talks) in Astana," Peskov said. "It is the start of a conversation but surely, few want it to drag on since a solution could be hardly ever found. Nevertheless, the start is underway right now, during these hours."

It is significant that Syria’s territorial integrity is essential for Ankara.

"The assurances are very important, which Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan gave, including at the news conference (after his talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Sochi), that Ankara is committed to the principle that Syria’s territorial integrity must be preserved," he said.



