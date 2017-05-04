Russia, Turkey and Iran sign memorandum on de-escalation zones in Syria

Russia, Turkey and Iran sign memorandum on de-escalation zones in SyriaWorld May 04, 15:14
ASTANA, May 4. /TASS/. Russia, Turkey and Iran have signed a memorandum on setting up de-escalation zones in Syria during the talks in Astana, Kazakhstan’s Foreign Minister Kairat Abdrakhmanov said on Thursday.
"During the past two days, the participants in the Astana talks reviewed the implementation of the ceasefire and the cessation of hostilities agreements," he said speaking at a plenary session of the international meeting on resolving the Syrian crisis. "As a result, the guarantor countries have agreed to sign a memorandum on setting up de-escalation zones in Syria."
A next meeting on the Syrian settlement in the capital of Kazakhstan will be held in mid-July, preceded by experts’ consultations in Turkey, he said.
The parties reached an agreement to have a new high-level meeting in Astana in mid-July of 2017, as well as agreed to hold preliminary consultations at the expert level in Ankara two weeks ahead of it, he said citing the memorandum by the participants in the current talks.
New round of Syria talks in Geneva will be held in late May, he added.