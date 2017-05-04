Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Syrian government backs idea to set up de-escalation zones — Lavrov

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 04, 13:22 UTC+3

Moscow expects the talks on Syria in Geneva to resume in May

Share
1 pages in this article
© Mikhail Pochuev/TASS

PORVOO /Finland/, May 4. /TASS/. The Syrian government supports the idea of setting up de-escalation zones in Syria discussed in Astana, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday following talks with his Finnish counterpart, Timo Soini.

"A relatively new idea of setting up the de-escalation zones in Syria with the participation of all parties concerned and, of course, with the consent of the Syrian government, which should be an important step towards consolidating the cessation of hostilities, is discussed in Astana," the minister said.

Read also

Russia, Iran and Turkey reach consensus on de-escalation zones in Syria — source

UN chief accuses warring sides in Syria of using sexual violence as warfare tactic

Kremlin hopes talks on security zones in Syria will continue

Diplomat: De-escalation zones in Syria may help separate opposition from terrorists

Astana talks participants draft memorandum on de-escalation zones in Syria

"We hope for the success of the current, fourth round of talks underway in Kazakhstan’s capital Astana first and foremost from the standpoint of consolidating the ceasefire, coordinating a mechanism of response to violations and carrying out mine-clearing operations," he said.

"We hope that the talks will continue in Geneva as early as this month, which are dedicated, above all, to efforts aimed at resolving an array of issues related to the political settlement of the conflict, when, in the end, the Syrian people themselves will determine the future of their country," Russia’s top diplomat said.

Chemical incident

Lavrov went on to says that Western countries have been trying to stall an impartial investigation of the April 4 chemical weapons incident in Syria’s Khan Shaykhun.

"We expressed our common concern over the April 4 incident involving the use of chemical weapons," he said. "Russia insists on professional, thorough and transparent investigation, something our Western counterparts have been trying to upset."

Read also

Putin calls for unbiased probe into alleged chemical weapons incident in Syria

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday that Moscow is alarmed over the absence of a response from the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) to Russia’s proposal to probe the alleged chemical incident in Syria’s Khan Shaykhun, 

"We are very much alarmed over the absence of an adequate reaction from the OPCW to the Russian proposal to send a mission of experts from that organization to Syria," the spokeswoman said.

"Western partners are blocking the dispatch of such a mission in every possible way, which makes us convinced in the opinion that they don’t need the truth," the Russian diplomat said.

The conclusions made about the use of chemical weapons without the arrival of experts at the scene of the alleged chemical attack "more look like an analysis concocted by radicals from the Syrian opposition," the Russian diplomat said.

"It is necessary to look for culprits from among those who are interested in the escalation of the situation and the Syrian government can’t be referred to this category," the spokeswoman said

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy Syrian conflict
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia’s Defense Ministry rejects reports of secret equipment lifting from sunken ship
2
First rehearsal of Victory Day parade’s air show held over Moscow
3
India test-fires advanced version of BrahMos missile — media
4
Putin and Erdogan discuss S-400 missile system deliveries to Turkey
5
Lavrov warns against attempts to solve Korean nuclear problem by military means
6
Lavrov slams ongoing Russophobic campaign unleashed under Obama
7
Diplomat lashes out at Kiev for trying to blot out 2014 Odessa tragedy from public memory
TOP STORIES
Реклама