Astana talks participants draft memorandum on de-escalation zones in Syria

Scientists reveal human brains differ from apes’ much more than previously believedScience & Space May 03, 16:46
Russian ice hockey squad arrives in Germany for 2017 IIHF World ChampionshipSport May 03, 16:11
Russia and Finland boost trade turnoverBusiness & Economy May 03, 15:47
Russia develops main engine for 5th-generation fighter jetMilitary & Defense May 03, 15:32
Russia and India set joint venture for helicopter productionBusiness & Economy May 03, 15:16
Syrian opposition stands against Iran’s participation in crisis settlementWorld May 03, 15:05
Russia hopes for steady expansion of relations with Turkey — PutinRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 03, 14:05
NASA names states most responsible for polluting near-Earth orbitsScience & Space May 03, 13:45
Kremlin: Merkel promised to discuss settlement in Ukraine with PoroshenkoRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 03, 13:27
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
ASTANA, May 3. /TASS/. Participants in the talks in Kazakhstan’s Astana have discussed a memorandum on de-escalation zones in Syria, the country’s Foreign Ministry department of Asian and African Studies Aidarbek Tumatov said on Wednesday.
"As of today, the talks are underway regarding a new Russian proposal. It is a memorandum about so-called de-escalation zones where tensions are to be lowered," Tumatov said.
Apart from that, a document on reconciled areas is being drafted as well, according to the diplomat.
"A protocol aimed to strengthen the ceasefire and to exchange prisoners is being drawn up," he said. "The documents are being considered and we are hoping for a good result."
Kazakhstan’s capital of Astana hosts the fourth round of intra-Syrian talks on May 3 and 4. A plenary session is scheduled for May 4. Delegations of Russia, Iran and Turkey, which had brokered a nationwide ceasefire in Syria, took part in the negotiations alongside the Syrian government delegation and representatives of the Syrian armed opposition, the United Nations, United States and Jordan.