Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Astana talks participants draft memorandum on de-escalation zones in Syria

World
May 03, 16:56 UTC+3 ASTANA

Kazakhstan’s capital of Astana hosts the fourth round of intra-Syrian talks on May 3 and 4

Share
1 pages in this article

ASTANA, May 3. /TASS/. Participants in the talks in Kazakhstan’s Astana have discussed a memorandum on de-escalation zones in Syria, the country’s Foreign Ministry department of Asian and African Studies Aidarbek Tumatov said on Wednesday.

Read also

Russian envoy says Moscow and Damascus interested in success of Astana talks

Lavrov discusses Astana talks on Syria with Tillerson by phone

Russia will continue working in 'Astana format' to maintain ceasefire in Syria

Russian lawmaker says military, political issues of Syrian crisis can be solved in Astana

Astana talks participants outline plan for prisoner swap

"As of today, the talks are underway regarding a new Russian proposal. It is a memorandum about so-called de-escalation zones where tensions are to be lowered," Tumatov said.

Apart from that, a document on reconciled areas is being drafted as well, according to the diplomat.

"A protocol aimed to strengthen the ceasefire and to exchange prisoners is being drawn up," he said. "The documents are being considered and we are hoping for a good result."

Kazakhstan’s capital of Astana hosts the fourth round of intra-Syrian talks on May 3 and 4. A plenary session is scheduled for May 4. Delegations of Russia, Iran and Turkey, which had brokered a nationwide ceasefire in Syria, took part in the negotiations alongside the Syrian government delegation and representatives of the Syrian armed opposition, the United Nations, United States and Jordan.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Syrian conflict
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Who runs the world? Berlin's W20 women's summit reveals who
5
French presidential hopefuls cast ballots in first round of election
6
Truck rams into crowd in downtown Stockholm
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia hopes for steady expansion of relations with Turkey — Putin
2
Court ruling to weaken Jehovah’s Witnesses influence in Russia, cleric says
3
Russia develops next-generation bomber’s digital model
4
China demands THAAD deployment to South Korea be stopped immediately
5
Press review: Syria's warring sides back Russia's plan and Finland says ‘no’ to NATO
6
Russia develops main engine for 5th-generation fighter jet
7
NASA names states most responsible for polluting near-Earth orbits
TOP STORIES
Реклама