Astana talks participants draft memorandum on de-escalation zones in Syria

ASTANA, May 3. /TASS/. Participants in the talks in Kazakhstan’s Astana have discussed a memorandum on de-escalation zones in Syria, the country’s Foreign Ministry department of Asian and African Studies Aidarbek Tumatov said on Wednesday.

"As of today, the talks are underway regarding a new Russian proposal. It is a memorandum about so-called de-escalation zones where tensions are to be lowered," Tumatov said.

Apart from that, a document on reconciled areas is being drafted as well, according to the diplomat.

"A protocol aimed to strengthen the ceasefire and to exchange prisoners is being drawn up," he said. "The documents are being considered and we are hoping for a good result."

Kazakhstan’s capital of Astana hosts the fourth round of intra-Syrian talks on May 3 and 4. A plenary session is scheduled for May 4. Delegations of Russia, Iran and Turkey, which had brokered a nationwide ceasefire in Syria, took part in the negotiations alongside the Syrian government delegation and representatives of the Syrian armed opposition, the United Nations, United States and Jordan.