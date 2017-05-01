Lavrov discusses Astana talks on Syria with Tillerson by phone

Some 20 people seriously injured as Aeroflot plane hits air pocket in ThailandWorld May 01, 6:57
MOSCOW, May 1. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov had a phone conversation with US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Monday, Russian Foreign Ministry’s press service said.
The top diplomats focused on a next round of talks on Syria in Kazakhstan’s Astana, the ministry said in a statement.
"The foreign ministers exchanged views on the international conference on Syria due in Astana on May 3 and 4," it said.
"Some issues of bilateral relations have been considered. A timeline for upcoming Russian-US contacts was discussed, including a conversation on the sidelines of the Arctic Council Ministerial Meeting in Fairbanks (the US) on May 10-11," the ministry said.
The 4th international conference on Syria will take place in Kazakhstan’s capital on May 3 and 4. On May 2, experts are due to hold talks. The previous, third, conference on Syria was held in Astana on March 14-15. Delegations of Russia, Iran and Turkey, which had brokered a nationwide ceasefire in Syria, took part in the negotiations alongside the Syrian government delegation and experts from the United Nations, United States and Jordan.