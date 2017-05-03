Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian envoy says Moscow and Damascus interested in success of Astana talks

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 03, 15:07 UTC+3 GENEVA
Share
1 pages in this article

GENEVA, May 3. /TASS/. The delivery of relief aid to eastern Goutha and the assistance to this operation provided by Russian military personnel from the Hmeymim center for the reconciliation of warring factions, carried out on the eve of the international meeting on Syria in Astana is clear evidence Moscow and Damascus are sincerely interested in the success of the Astana talks and the readiness to take confidence-building measures, Russia’s representative at the UN office and other international organizations in Geneva, Aleksey Borodavkin, told TASS on Wednesday.

More news on
CONFLICT IN SYRIA
© EPA/TURKISH PRESIDENT PRESS OFFICE

Russian military doctors receive hundreds of patients in Aleppo daily

Russian military advisor killed in Syria

Putin calls for unbiased probe into alleged chemical weapons incident in Syria

"Russia is doing its utmost to ensure Syrian civilians regularly receive foods and essentials," he said. "The delivery of a large batch of relief supplies to Douma - a suburb held by armed groups - on the eve of the international meeting on Syria in Astana is a clear sign Russia and the Syrian government are sincerely interested in the success of the Astana negotiations and prepared to take unilateral confidence-building measures. It is to be hoped the opposition and its sponsors will follow suit and promote the activity of humanitarian agencies in Syria instead of putting forward preconditions."

Relief supplies for 35,000 Syrians were delivered to eastern Goutha from the United Nations, the International Red Cross Committee and the Syrian Red Crescent Society on Tuesday evening. A convoy of 51 trucks delivered the cargo to Douma.

"From the very beginning of preparations for this humanitarian operation Russian diplomats and military personnel and their UN counterparts scrutinized every detail in real time mode. Officers from the reconciliation center at Hmeymim played a major role in bringing the convoy to its destination," Borodavkin said.

The fourth round of intra-Syrian talks began in Astana on Wednesday. A full-scale meeting is due on Thursday. Taking part in the consultations are delegations from the countries that act as guarantors of truce (Russia, Turkey and Iran) and also officials from the United Nations, Jordan, the United States, the Syrian government and the Syrian opposition.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy Syrian conflict
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia hopes for steady expansion of relations with Turkey — Putin
2
Court ruling to weaken Jehovah’s Witnesses influence in Russia, cleric says
3
Russia develops next-generation bomber’s digital model
4
China demands THAAD deployment to South Korea be stopped immediately
5
Press review: Syria's warring sides back Russia's plan and Finland says ‘no’ to NATO
6
Russia develops main engine for 5th-generation fighter jet
7
NASA names states most responsible for polluting near-Earth orbits
TOP STORIES
Реклама