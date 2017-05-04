Russia, Iran and Turkey reach consensus on de-escalation zones in Syria — source

Russia’s Defense Ministry rejects reports of secret equipment lifting from sunken shipMilitary & Defense May 04, 11:55
ASTANA, May 4. /TASS/. "The countries acting as guarantors of the Syrian ceasefire have reached a consensus on some memorandum provisions," the source said. "The work on the document is nearing completion."
It is planned to sign the document by the plenary meeting later in the day. The Syrian government supported the decision to set up zones to ease tensions and reiterated its commitment to the ceasefire.
According to the source, the next meeting on Syria in the Astana format can be held in a month’s time, in early June.