New Astana meeting on Syria scheduled for early June — source

World
May 04, 11:23 UTC+3
ASTANA, May 4. /TASS/. A new meeting on Syria in the Astana format can be held at the beginning of June, a source close to the talks said on Thursday.

"A new meeting on Syria in the Astana format can take place in a month’s time, in early June," he said.

Topics
Syrian conflict
