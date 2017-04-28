Russian diplomat says use of military force against North Korean unacceptable, dangerous

UNITED NATIONS, April 28. /TASS/. The use of military force to solve the North Korean issue is absolutely unacceptable as it is fraught with disastrous consequences, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Gennady Gatilov said at a meeting of the UN Security Council.

According to him, North Korea has been acting inappropriately, ignoring the United Nations Security Council’s resolutions which ban it from developing nuclear weapons and their means of delivery. "At the same time, the use of military force is absolutely unacceptable as it is fraught with disastrous consequences for the Korean Peninsula and the entire Northeast Asia," the Russian diplomat added.

"The maximum use of diplomatic tools is preferable," Gatilov stressed. He warned against taking thoughtless steps concerning the North Korean issue as they may lead "to the most terrible consequences."

According to the Russian deputy foreign minister, the global community has been going through "one of the most dramatic stages in relation to the situation on the Korean Peninsula." "It would be no exaggeration to say that the regional peace has been seriously tested recently while the risk still remains that the confrontation will lead to military escalation," Gatilov noted.

He pointed out that "bellicose rhetoric paired with an unreasonable show of muscle makes everyone in the world ask themselves if there is going to be a war." "It is no secret that in the midst of tensions, any thoughtless step may result in terrible consequences," Gatilov said.

Sanctions must not be used to stifle North Korea economically

Gatilov has warned against using sanctions to stifle North Korea economically or to deteriorate the humanitarian situation in that country.

He said he means "illegal unilateral restrictions" imposed by a number of countries as they adversely "impact civilian industries that have nothing to do with the country’s missile and nuclear programs."