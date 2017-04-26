North Korea ‘neither fears war nor wants to avoid it,’ says country’s UN mission

UNITED NATIONS, April 26. /TASS/. North Korea is not afraid of a war with the US and is sure it will "win a victory in the death-defying struggle against the US imperialists," the North Korean Permanent Mission to the UN said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The DPRK, as a peace-loving socialist state, highly values the sustaining of the peace most of all, but it neither fears a war nor wants to avoid it," the statement said.

The mission reminded that "the DPRK had access to a powerful nuclear deterrent to protect itself from the US nuclear threat." "The DPRK will react to a total war with an all-out war, a nuclear war with nuclear strikes of its own style and surely win a victory in the death-defying struggle against the U.S. imperialists," the statement went on.

The mission accused the US of escalating the situation on the Korean peninsula, and expressed indignation over UN Security Council’s refusal to convene a session to discuss unprecedented in scope military exercises of the US and South Korea.

The statement said "It is an unshakable will of the DPRK to go to the end if the US wants to remain unchanged in its confrontational stance".

"It is to mention that our heaviest counteractions will include a sudden preemptive attack involving maneuvers on the ground, in seas, under waters and in the air and various other methods and the Korean-style tough counter-actions will be promptly taken to cope with the provocations of any forms and levels from the US," it said.

The situation on the peninsula escalated at the start of 2016, when Pyongyang carried out a nuclear test and later launched a ballistic missile carrying a satellite. In September 2016, Pyongyang carried out another nuclear test while more than 20 missiles were test-fired during the year. Such launches have continued this year. UN Security Council resolutions prohibit any activities by North Korea related to developing nuclear weapons and means of their delivery. Pyongyang does not recognize these documents arguing that it has every right to beef up its defense capabilities against the backdrop of Washington’s current hostile policy.