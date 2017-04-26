Back to Main page
North Korea ‘neither fears war nor wants to avoid it,’ says country’s UN mission

World
April 26, 20:37 UTC+3 UNITED NATIONS
The mission reminded that North Korea "had access to a powerful nuclear deterrent to protect itself from the US nuclear threat"
UNITED NATIONS, April 26. /TASS/. North Korea is not afraid of a war with the US and is sure it will "win a victory in the death-defying struggle against the US imperialists," the North Korean Permanent Mission to the UN said in a statement on Wednesday.

The situation on the peninsula escalated at the start of 2016, when Pyongyang carried out a nuclear test and later launched a ballistic missile carrying a satellite. In September 2016, Pyongyang carried out another nuclear test while more than 20 missiles were test-fired during the year. Such launches have continued this year. UN Security Council resolutions prohibit any activities by North Korea related to developing nuclear weapons and means of their delivery. Pyongyang does not recognize these documents arguing that it has every right to beef up its defense capabilities against the backdrop of Washington’s current hostile policy.

Show more
