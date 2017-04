Kremlin comments on Russian troops reinforcement near border with North Korea

MOSCOW, April 21. /TASS/. Troop movements inside the country are not referred to public issues, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

The Russian presidential spokesman thus commented on media reports on the reinforcement of Russia’s military presence on the border with North Korea.

"The issues of troops’ deployment and re-deployment are not referred to the category of public issues," the Kremlin spokesman said.

As Peskov said, "any country responds to changes in the international situation in building its own security."